DENVER (CBS4) – Live music is returning to Levitt Pavilion this spring. The nonprofit venue has hosted free concerts for the past several years and just announced part of its lineup for this year’s Free Summer Concert Series, along with some ticketed events.
Some of the free concerts include Son Rompe Pera, Black Uhuru with Dylans Dharma, Mark Farina, Steep Canyon Rangers, Calexico and the Cool Vibes Reggae Fest.
VIP tickets, which include early admission, access to a VIP seating area and one free drink, go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 and are $35-$50.
General admission to the free concerts can be reserved a month before the show date, but reservations are not required.
Some of the ticketed shows include Big Head Todd and The Monsters with The Samples, and Tears For Fears.