DENVER (CBS4)– Some of the most talented and beloved actors in the country are celebrating Black History Month on stage in Denver, as Broadway-hit “Hamilton” continues to sell out shows at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. “Hamilton,” one of the hottest tickets in performing arts history, is currently showing at the DCPA and is filled with a diverse cast, including lead-actor Julius Thomas III.

Thomas III, who was cast as Alexander Hamilton in the production, is just one of a majority of the main characters in the show that come from diverse upbringings. Thomas III is one of several Black actors on the company that were cast to play historically white characters.

“For some (the show Hamilton) is a reshape of history. Just getting history out in a way that is more interesting and fun to learn,” Thomas III said.

In an interview with CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, Thomas III said it was an honor to be cast for a role which shines in the spotlight, yet also allows him to give the character a persona of his own imagination.

“It is really interesting to take this time frame and turn it on its ear. When you see other media about this era, Black and brown people are typically only depicted in one way,” Thomas III said. “So, to be able to tell a story like this and to say people like me were a part of this time, and then to be able to use every trick in my bag as far as an actor is concerned to do a roll like this, it is just really wonderful. Especially during Black History Month.”

The show, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, first premiered in 2015 in New York City.

“Hamilton” follows the life of the historic Alexander Hamilton as he navigates a purpose of service to inventing and developing what would become the United States of America. The show is a history lesson in Hamilton’s role as a trailblazer in the foundations of the country, while also overcoming trials and temptations away from his duty to serve.

Thomas III quite literally raps the tales of Hamilton’s history through music in a performance which lasts nearly three hours.

“It asks of me so much. We hit the ground running with the very first song. And, I do not leave the stage until almost the end of the show. And the whole-time eyes are on me. It is wonderful, and it is also terrifying. It is a huge responsibility, and I am grateful to take it on my shoulders,” Thomas III said.

By casting talent from many cultural backgrounds, Hamilton allows diverse perspectives to seep into the grasp of history.

“(The show features) not only Black and brown folks. But, we have such a plethora of people up on stage. It really looks like walking down the street of America in any town,” Thomas III said. “Black is beautiful. We are a wonderful people with a rich history and a wealth of talent and abilities. We have contributed so much to the culture of this country, and Hamilton is a show that celebrates that.”

The show has become a global interest, with performances oftentimes selling out within minutes or hours of going on sale. While some individual tickets to the performance can run more than $200 each, the producers have made a promise to offer tickets as low as $10 to each show in a lottery which increases access to everyday people.

“There should not be gatekeepers to theater. Money should not keep you from being able to see art, and experience art. We all need art in our lives. Art heels and art changes,” Thomas III said.

As COVID-19 shut down the world in 2020, a streaming network secured the rights to broadcast a recording of the stage performance to millions around the world. Doing so exposed more people from more diverse backgrounds to the powers of musicals on the performing arts.

However, Thomas III said the online version of the show is incomparable to seeing Hamilton live.

“Come out and see the live stage version because it is a different experience,” Thomas III said. “It changes the show so drastically. You are seeing a whole new version of Hamilton.”

During one of his performances in Denver, Thomas III was seen crying real tears during an emotional scene in the second act. He said some shows and cities draw out more emotions in him, meaning his level of emotions ranges depending on the night. However, he said that is also largely to credit to his supporting cast.

“I’ve got an incredible company that works very hard daily And I give them all of the props and say ‘thank you for helping me to craft this character,’” Thomas III said.

Thomas III said he hoped the clear representations of diversity on stage would encourage young aspiring artists to not let social constructs limit their future.

“I hope it inspires people that there is a career, a life to be had, in art and theater. I didn’t see much of it when I was growing up. I fell into theater in a different way than seeing representation. So, it is really lovely to be up on stage and show people if you have this talent, if you can sing, if you can dance, if you can act, if you have interest in theater at all, there is a life for you here. There are job opportunities for you here. There is a career for you here,” Thomas III said.