EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing a number of Vail Daily newspaper boxes recently.
According to the ECSO press release, Feb. 20, deputies received several reports that Vail Daily newspaper boxes had been super-glued closed in the Eagle, Avon, and Edwards areas. Replacements for damaged newspaper boxes range in costs of $300 to $500 each.
A possible suspect, who appears to be male, was caught in the act on surveillance video at the Singletree Community Center. The sheriff’s office says the person of interest was acting suspiciously on video and was seen leaving the scene in a gray or silver BMW with a black rocket box on top.
Media Release 02.23.22 – Vandal of Interest Caught on Video in Sticky Situation – https://t.co/nlx02g4nb0 pic.twitter.com/SusxQklz7g
— Eagle County Sheriff's Office (@EagleCountySO) February 23, 2022
Anyone with information about the suspect or this crime can contact Deputy Vasquez at 970-376-7036. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com, or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.