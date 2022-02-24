COVID Patients Struggle With Breathing In Frigid TemperaturesThe frigid arctic temperatures plaguing the front range in Colorado has caused a spike in weather-related emergency room visits, some directly associated with COVID-19.

Denver Prepares to Drop COVID Vaccine MandateWith cases and hospitalizations down, Denver plans to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on March 4.

Boulder County Undoes Its Mask Order - The Last In The Denver Metro AreaAt the tables and in the booths, people talked about how masking had changed things.

New Technology Helps Woman Born With Heart Condition More Than Four Decades After First SurgeryA woman born with a congenital heart defect had her first surgery at 20 months old. At 46 years old, she recently had what hopes will be her last surgery.

COVID In Colorado: Crisis Standards Of Care Deactivated As State's Immunity To Omicron Climbs To 90%The state's immunity to the omicron variant is very high and Colorado's crisis standards of care for staffing and emergency medical services have been deactivated.

Face Masks Still Required In Public Indoor Spaces On University Of Colorado Boulder CampusStudents and staff at the University of Colorado Boulder can't ditch those face masks just quite yet.