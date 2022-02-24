WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– The human remains found in a Westminster home that exploded early Tuesday morning have been identified. The remains have been identified as Duane Cameron Doyle, 51.
The explosion happened at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near 76th Avenue and Knox Court. The house was destroyed by the blast. The homeowner was not there during the time of the explosion.
A neighbor said that the home had been boarded up but that two people were still living there.
Two other homes and multiple vehicles suffered damages, and there was no report of injuries due to the explosion for any of the homes involved. Those residents have since been allowed to go back home.
The investigation into what caused the explosion is underway.