WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – New video from a Westminster doorbell camera shows the moment a group of townhomes exploded Wednesday.

“I was walking to my car, my car was hit with the building when it blew up and so we’re in the process of having it fixed, I mean, it was terrifying,” said Jenny Eastman.

Eastman, a resident at the Stratus Townhomes near 80th and Sheridan, not only saw the explosion first-hand, she captured the moment on her doorbell security camera.

“The explosion caused the fire, it was scary,” she said.

Eastman says she isn’t positive but believes the cause to be natural gas related.

“We assume it was because they were replacing some of the heating units,” she said.

Investigators say it could be weeks before we have an official cause, but other residents confirm there was work being done to replace the heaters just before the explosion occurred.

“We’re currently waiting on them to come out and replace our heater,” said James Downey.

“That’s what they were doing is installing heaters, air conditioning units, hot water heaters. To my knowledge, they’re in the process of replacing them all throughout the whole place,” said Downey.

Xcel Energy was on scene Wednesday making sure it was safe. On Thursday, it issued the following statement:

“Our thoughts continue to be with the people and community affected by yesterday’s incident at the Stratus Townhomes. Xcel Energy crews worked with our public safety partners to help ensure the area is safe. We completed our safety checks and found our system was working as designed at the time of the incident. We will continue to work with fire officials on the investigation into the cause of the incident.”

Downey said the flames following the explosion spread so fast he was worried about his unit catching fire, but he rushed to the aid of his neighbors first.

“I rounded the corner and saw the flames, jumped in and started helping people, knock on doors trying to alert the people that may or may not still be in the unit,” said Downey.

In Eastman’s security footage you can see one man standing outside next to the building just as it explodes. She says two others were inside at the time. Miraculously, only minor injuries were reported.

“They got really lucky,” said Eastman.

Investigators say eight units sustained damage, seven have been flagged “no entry” and one has been flagged “limited entry”.

A city employee on scene Thursday told CBS4 it’s likely four of the units can be repaired but it will take time.

Eastman’s main concern is for the dozens of residents who have been displaced. She said the building was looking into housing some in empty units.

Investigators say many have already secured their own temporary housing.

CBS4 reached out to Stratus Townhomes for comment and has yet to hear back.