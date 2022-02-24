FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State defeated Wyoming 61-55 on Wednesday night.
Chandler Jacobs had 18 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (22-4, 12-4 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Stevens added 10 points and six assists.
Drake Jeffries had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (22-5, 11-3). Xavier DuSell added 11 points. Graham Ike had 13 rebounds.
The Rams leveled the season series against the Cowboys. Wyoming defeated Colorado State 84-78 on Jan. 31.
