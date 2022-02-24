CBS News ColoradoWatch Now

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State defeated Wyoming 61-55 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Stevens (4) of the Colorado State Rams drives as Noah Reynolds (21) and Graham Ike (33) of the Wyoming Cowboys defend during the first half at Moby Arena on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)”n

Chandler Jacobs had 18 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (22-4, 12-4 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Stevens added 10 points and six assists.

Drake Jeffries had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (22-5, 11-3). Xavier DuSell added 11 points. Graham Ike had 13 rebounds.

David Roddy (21) of the Colorado State Rams defends Brendan Wenzel (5) of the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Moby Arena on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)”

The Rams leveled the season series against the Cowboys. Wyoming defeated Colorado State 84-78 on Jan. 31.

