DENVER (CBS4)– As the world watches Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfold on the ground and in the air. A parallel, less visible attack is also being monitored online.

“Every company out there should think that they are in crisis mode,” James Turgal said.

Turgal oversees the cyber risk division for Optive Security in Denver, his background includes years as the Assistant Director of the FBI’s information and technology branch.

He says Russia’s use of cyber-attacks will continue, and likely increase in severity.

“It’s absolutely going to be utilized. Those same types of attacks are going to be used here as the U.S. starts to put political pressure on that government,” he said.

The likely targets in the U.S. would be our critical infrastructures like power grids or financial intuitions.

Colorado Congressman Ken Buck says it’s a possibility lawmakers have considered.

“Of course it is vulnerable and yes we have thought about it and yes the government is taking action to do our very best to be able to bring something back up very quickly but the reality is that is an act of war and when you engage in war with a nuclear power, a power that has far greater cyber capabilities than you do, Putin would be foolish to go down that road,” he said.

While personal accounts online are at less risk of being hacked, there is widespread agreement that Russia will utilize social media and its reach, in their fight.

“You’re going to see them utilizing those platforms to either spread disinformation or some other type of propaganda that would help the invasion or help the regime,” Turgal said.

“Vladimir Putin is a child of the KGB, he absolutely understands the value of propaganda,” Buck said.

Turgal says all companies especially those doing business in Europe should be proactive in protecting their networks, increasing security with encryption and two-factor authentication.