By Jesse Sarles
Aspen News, Colorado News, The Little Nell

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A hotel in Aspen has been ranked as one of the best places to stay in the country by U.S. News & World Report. The Little Nell is the No. 1 hotel in Colorado and the No. 13 best hotel in the country, according to the new rankings.

The Little Nell (credit: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)

U.S. News recognized The Little Nell for more than its close proximity to the ski area at Aspen Mountain. The 5 star hotel was recognized for its two in-house restaurants and its kid-friendly amenities. The hotel also offers special deals for Colorado residents.

Another Aspen hotel — Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts — got the No. 2 ranking for Colorado hotels. The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs landed in the No. 3 spot.

The Peninsula Chicago was named the best hotel in the country.

