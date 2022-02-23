WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster fire officials urge residents near two separate explosions to NOT turn off their utilities at their homes.
“This practice is highly discouraged, especially considering the very low temperatures we are experiencing,” officials stated in a news release on Wednesday night.
They say contractors were working at Stratus Townhouse complex at the time of the fire and explosion on Wednesday afternoon. Now, Xcel Energy is inspecting all the buildings which will require temporary utility shut-offs for residents.
“If you have reason to believe that you are experiencing some sort of malfunction in your home, please call a licensed contractor or Xcel Energy,” fire officials said.
Eight units were affected by the explosion and fire. The fire has since been contained. Two residents suffered minor injuries as well as a firefighter.
The American Red Cross is helping those who are still displaced as bitterly cold temperatures linger.
An exact cause has not been determined.