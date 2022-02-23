(CBS4) — Denver Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving two of its police vehicles on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning.
According to the DPD, two police units, a private company roadwork vehicle and another vehicle were involved in a crash on westbound I-70 at CO-265 that caused delays. The crash was just east of Interstate 25.
A driver in the roadwork vehicle was taken to the hospital to treat a leg injury. There were no other injuries reported in the crash.
The interstate was shut down at CO-265 with no timing on when it would reopen.
Drivers were advised to look for different routes for travel in the area of the crash.
UPDATE: WB I-70 from Colorado to I-25 will remain closed due to slick conditions. Alternate routes are advised until further notice. #DriveSafely, #Denver!
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 23, 2022