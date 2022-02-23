FIRST ALERTBe safe & stay warm! It's a frigid, record setting FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — Denver Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving two of its police vehicles on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning.

According to the DPD, two police units, a private company roadwork vehicle and another vehicle were involved in a crash on westbound I-70 at CO-265 that caused delays. The crash was just east of Interstate 25.

A driver in the roadwork vehicle was taken to the hospital to treat a leg injury. There were no other injuries reported in the crash.

The interstate was shut down at CO-265 with no timing on when it would reopen.

Drivers were advised to look for different routes for travel in the area of the crash.

