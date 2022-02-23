WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster firefighters say several pets are missing from Wednesday’s explosion and fire at the Stratus Townhomes. Emergency crews rushed to 84th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. when at least one home exploded.
Fire officials say there are five animals missing, however they also found a black and white male pit bull between buildings 17 and 18. That pit bull was taken to the Foothills Animal Shelter.
Those still looking for their pet are asked to call animal management at 303-658-4326.
Four buildings were initially evacuated, but people living in building 17 were allowed to go back home. Some residents of building 19 were also allowed back home, expect for several whose homes had high levels of carbon monoxide.
Fire officials say they believe everyone has been accounted for. There have been no reports of injuries.
The American Red Cross has stepped in to help those affected as bitterly cold temperatures linger across the state.
Red Cross volunteers are currently meeting with the individuals who have been displaced by the explosion at the Stratus Townhomes on Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster. Those impacted will be able to receives services like disaster mental health, disaster health & recovery assistance pic.twitter.com/Nozo3PKI36
— cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) February 24, 2022
Details about what caused the explosion have not been released. Some residents told CBS4 furnaces were being replaced on the property earlier this week.