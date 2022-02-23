WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash with a fuel leak on I-25 east of Longmont in Weld County Wednesday morning.
According to CSP, state troopers responded to the crash on northbound I-25 near Highway 66, where four vehicles were involved. A semi-truck and two box trucks were confirmed to be involved, with at least one other vehicle unconfirmed.
One of the drivers involved was taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries.
One of the vehicles involved had a 35-gallon fuel leak on the roadway.
Northbound lanes of I-25 were completely blocked, and traffic was slowly moving past the crash on the interstate’s shoulder.
Heavy duty wrecker trucks were responding to the scene to help clear the interstate.
CSP was investigating the cause of the crash.