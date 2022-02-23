DEVER (CBS4)– CBS4 has learned the Denver Fire Department is planning to name Kathleen Vredenburgh as its next Deputy Chief- the highest-ranking female ever at the Denver Fire Department. Vredenburgh, 53, told CBS4, “It’s going to be a good fit. I just want to be really good at this.”
She has been with DFD 18 years and currently serves as an Assistant Chief.
She said Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton told her last weekend that she was his choice to be the department’s next Deputy Chief. She replaces Jeremy Vigil who stepped down from the position following a DUI stop in Arvada.
Vredenburgh was a Lakewood police agent for eight years before changing careers and becoming a firefighter. On becoming the highest-ranking DFD female, she said, “I feel a responsibility to be an example. It’s an honor by far.”
Vredenburgh co-founded a fire department organization for women and made it clear she hopes the department brings on more women.
“I think I want our organization to represent the people we are serving. Being female on this job motivates me to be better,” she said.
An official announcement on Vredenburgh’s promotion is expected later this week.