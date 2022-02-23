COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – In below freezing temperatures, Colorado Rapids fans and Comunicaciones F.C. fans didn’t allow the cold to stop them from seeing their respective soccer teams play on Wednesday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
“I think a true fan will brave it in whatever weather,” said Andrea Dunday, a Rapids fan.
For the Rapids players and the Guatemalan team, the playing got difficult as the field quickly went from sleet to full-on snow. While many fans were bundled in hats and scarfs, some fans didn’t prepare well enough.
“Obviously I didn’t think very well with my pants,” said Dunday.
“I’m only wearing one layer, jeans, a hoodie, and that’s all,” said Dario Vicente, a fan supporting Comunicaciones F.C.
But for Vicente seeing one of Guatemala’s soccer teams play in Colorado for the first time is a once in a life time experience.
“It’s where my mother was born, where my bloodline is,” said Vicente. “You live one life. What can you do? You got to experience your life. You got to experience going everywhere, and doing anything.”
For some fans supporting the Guatemalan team it brings them a piece of the homeland.
“Since I was a kid, I would go see them play in Guatemala, so here we are, it doesn’t matter that it’s cold,” said Luis Barrientos.
And while some may call these fans crazy, many said they’d do it all again.
“This is my team, Comunicaciones, it’s all worth it,” said Lionel Figueroa