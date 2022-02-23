JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Corey Wise, recently fired from the superintendent position at Douglas County Schools, has landed a temporary position with Jeffco Public Schools. A district spokeswoman says Wise will serve as a community superintendent the remainder of second semester which was vacated by Dave Weiss — who is now the chief of schools in Jeffco.
“We are fortunate to have an experienced leader joining the team to provide support to our schools and principals during a time of transition,” the district spokeswoman said in an email to CBS4.
Wise was voted out by the Douglas County School Board earlier this month prompting an uproar of controversy among students, staff and parents.
Dozens of students and teachers took part in protests and walkouts before and after Wise’s dismissal.
On Tuesday night, students were outspoken at the regularly scheduled board meeting saying the decision has greatly affected them.
Wise spent 26 years with Douglas County Schools.
The district had a job posting for a new superintendent, but it has since been taken down. The board is scheduled to interview candidates next week.
Last week, Wise hired legal counsel, signaling plans to sue. Attorneys sent a letter to the School District requesting that they preserve evidence for future litigation.