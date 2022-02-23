DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a whirlwind of adventure planned for the Colorado Ballet. Next month, the ballet will perform The Wizard of Oz with nine performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

This is the first time The Wizard of Oz will be performed for audiences at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House since its world premiere in 2019. That performance was sold out.

“Colorado Ballet is thrilled to bring The Wizard of Oz back to Denver this season,” stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs in a statement. “It took two years of dedication, creativity, and hard work—as well as a lot of brains, heart, and courage—to bring The Wizard of Oz to the stage in 2019 and, I must say, it was worth it. After all, where else can you see the Yellow Brick Road spring into dance, witches soar across the stage on bubbles and bicycles, and Colorado Ballet’s talented artists pirouette, jeté, and “floss” their way to the Emerald City? We are delighted to share the homecoming performances of this wonderful ballet with our Colorado community in March.”

Additional Information From The Colorado Ballet:

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES

Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2 p.m.*

Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

*Audio described performance

TICKETS

Tickets range from $40 to $160. Visit ColoradoBallet.org or call Patron Services at 303-837-8888 ext. 2 to purchase tickets.

To continue to reduce the number of ticket resellers, please purchase directly through Colorado Ballet via the website or phone number listed above. Tickets purchased through resellers may not be valid.