GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Greeley Stampede has announced the The 2022 Superstars Series lineup. The six concerts will feature Brad Paisley, Stone Temple Pilots, Jeremy Camp with Danny Gokey, Jon Pardi with Niko Moon, Jordan Davis with Elvie Shane, and Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson.
A package of tickets to all six concerts will be available online starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, for a limited time, for $100.
Tickets to individual concerts go on sales at 10 a.m. on March 3 through the Stampede Ticket Office and online.
Stampeded officials warned fans to only purchase tickets through the Greeley Stampede ticket office or Tickets West.
“Tickets purchased through third party sites are not only overpriced, they may not be valid tickets. Don’t pay too much for a ticket and make sure you get to enjoy the concert by purchasing directly from the Greeley Stampede,” the website states.