DENVER (CBS4)– After nearly two and a half years off the air, Altitude and Comcast are working to come to an agreement to return games of Kroenke-owned teams to the airwaves. The companies began settlement talks to broadcast Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games on Wednesday morning.
Their meeting is set to take 12 hours and there could be another meeting on Thursday.
A federal judge had ordered both sides to set details for a settlement conference late last year.
There is still no timetable for games to be back on television even if the two sides reach an agreement.