WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster Fire Department responded to an explosion that destroyed a home and damaged two others on Knox Court early Tuesday morning.
According to Westminster FD, firefighters were on scene of the explosion around 2:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Knox Court, where one home was determined to be unlivable. The homeowner was not there during the time of the explosion, but it’s unknown if anyone else was inside at this time.
Two other homes had damages, and there was no report of injuries.
Xcel Energy also responded to the scene because the explosion caused at least two confirmed gas leaks in the area. The gas was successfully shut off around 5:15 a.m.
Investigators are searching for the cause. Crews likely will be on scene all day.