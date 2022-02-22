(CBS4) – Extremely cold weather that moved into Colorado’s Front Range this week has affected operations at a state park. Water lines that service the campgrounds on the south side of St. Vrain State Park have frozen.
At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday the temperature reading at the state park, located along Interstate 25 east of Longmont, was 1 degree above 0.
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet that they will be moving people who are using the campgrounds out of the area. They said they are working to “assess the literal depth of the water issue.”
Some road closures are also now in place in the park.
Water lines in all of the south campgrounds froze. We will be moving campers out of the area. The north side is unaffected. We will also be closing the road past Bald Eagle Point until we can assess the literal depth of the water issue. pic.twitter.com/4NfDm7y8Ju
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 22, 2022