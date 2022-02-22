AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A 38-year-old woman who was killed in Aurora in a possible case of domestic violence last week has been identified. Demixica Mosley was killed on Thursday at 291 South Jasper Circle.
Police said after the shooting, the man who shot her also shot himself and was taken to the hospital. The couple was married and there was a teenager in the home at the time of shooting.
Police say they had been called to the home a number of times in recent months and that there was an argument at the home prior to the shooting.
Investigators want to remind people there are resources available to anyone dealing with domestic violence.