(CBS4) – New data from the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority and Colorado State Patrol shows an all-time high number of vehicle thefts in Colorado. In 2021, there was an 88% increase in vehicle thefts compared to 2017; and an 82% jump since 2019.
The data shows the Chevrolet Silverado, Honda Civic, Honda Accord and Ford F series truck were the most stolen vehicles.
Researchers say owners are getting complacent and apathetic when it comes to locking their car and leaving spare keys inside of them.
The crime often doesn’t end with the theft. CSP says vehicle thefts lead to other crimes like road rage, speeding and possible deadly pedestrian crashes.
“Others may fall victim to purchasing a vehicle for what seems like a great deal, only later to find out it’s stolen, losing the newly purchased car and money they paid,” CSP said.
Officials urge vehicle owners to be responsible and mindful to avoid being a victim of vehicle theft.