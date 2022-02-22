(CBS4) – Arctic air is plunging through Colorado, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says conditions will “rapidly deteriorate” as new snow falls in the high country. CAIC officials say “we could see some of the most dangerous avalanche conditions of the season” by Wednesday.
The news isn’t better when it comes to the number of human-triggered avalanches in the last seven days — which stands at 41, CAIC says.
“Southwest flow will add and drift new snow on north and easterly facing slopes. On the Avalanche Explorer tool, you can see that those aspects have been the most commonly triggered by riders in the last week,” said CAIC on social media.
They add the snow already in place is very loose, and new snow on top of the slabs will create prime conditions for avalanches, including natural.
CBS4’s First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri forecasts the heaviest snow will be over the mountains farther west including the Steamboat Springs, Aspen, Vail, and Crested Butte areas as well as the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. All of these areas are under a Winter Storm Warning through 11 a.m. Tuesday for 1-2 feet of snow.
Isolated amounts up to 3-4 feet are possible and additional will fall later Tuesday and through the rest of the week.
“They will be very easy to trigger,” officials stated.
Find updates on changing conditions and forecasts on CAIC’s website