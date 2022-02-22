DENVER (CBS4) – Former MLB All-Star and World Series Champ Brad Lidge joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live. Lidge said that an extended lockout would have a negative effect on the sport of baseball.
“It would be extremely damaging for baseball to miss any part of the season, let alone a big chunk,” said Lidge. “I think MLB understands that, I think players understand that, yet here we are with one week basically to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement.”
In normal times, pitchers and catchers would have already reported to spring training. Major League Baseball Opening Day is scheduled for March 31, and MLB has set a deadline to have an agreement by February 28th in order for the season to start on time.
“The truth is February is not 100% necessary for spring training or get ready for the season,” said Lidge. “I’m still holding out hope, I’m still a tiny bit optimistic that especially after a long meeting (Monday), that a deal is going to get done.”
Lidge also thinks that the league will tarnish its image should there be a prolonged lockout.
“It would be an absolutely black eye right now for baseball. I think fans are aware of the amount of money going out to free agent this off-season and knowing how healthy the game is, to have a strike right now or have this lockout proceed any further is going to be pretty tough to overcome.”