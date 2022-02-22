CAMPO, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash with a train and a semi-truck on US-287 just north of Campo Tuesday morning. No one on the semi or the train was injured.
According to CSP, a call was received for the crash at mile marker 10 of US-287 just after 7 a.m.
The highway is shut down both northbound and southbound due to the crash and is expected to stay closed until around 11 a.m.
Drivers are advised to use other roadways if traveling to or from Oklahoma and Texas.
This crash is involving a semi versus a train. The semi driver is not injured. The train is currently blocking both north and southbound Hwy 287 at Campo. The road will be blocked potentially until 11am. Use other roadways if traveling to or from OK and TX. #travel #crash #closed https://t.co/UVWercga0J
— CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) February 22, 2022