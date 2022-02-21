DENVER (CBS4) – Union employees of Safeway and Albertson’s stores in Colorado are voting this week on a tentative agreement with the company. This comes just a month after King Soopers employees went on strike. They were fighting for better pay and benefits.
Safeway employees’ contracts were also up and there was concern the same thing would happen. With the tentative agreement, it seems the two sides have come to a resolution, at least for the next three years.
The union represents more than 5,400 Safeway and Albertsons workers at 67 stores in Colorado and Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Union President Kim Cordova says this new contract will ensure that workers receive paid sick leave, fair pay, a safe workplace, and access to affordable health care.