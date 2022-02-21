CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As arctic air moves into Colorado, a woman in Clear Creek County remains missing. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro called 911 on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow in the area.
When Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to her undisclosed location, they say they found her car, but not Tafoya-Deltoro.
Two days later, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert.
CBI says authorities conducted an “extensive search,” but they have not found her.
Authorities describe Tafoya-Deltoro as a 38-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and eyes. She stands about 5-feet-2 and weighs approximately 160 lbs.
Further details about Tafoya-Deltoro or about the circumstances leading up to her disappearance have not been released.
Those who see her or know where she is are asked to call 911 or 303-679-2354. You can also email your tips to crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us.