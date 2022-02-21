CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As arctic air moves into Colorado, a woman in Clear Creek County remains missing. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro called 911 on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow in the area.

Melinda Tafoya Deltoro (credit: CBI/Clear Creek County)

When Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to her undisclosed location, they say they found her car, but not Tafoya-Deltoro.

Two days later, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert.

CBI says authorities conducted an “extensive search,” but they have not found her.

Authorities describe Tafoya-Deltoro as a 38-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and eyes. She stands about 5-feet-2 and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

Further details about Tafoya-Deltoro or about the circumstances leading up to her disappearance have not been released.

Those who see her or know where she is are asked to call 911 or 303-679-2354. You can also email your tips to crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us.

