BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A 51-year-old professional massage therapist who was arrested following several reports of sexual assaults committed against female clients pleaded guilty last week to two charges.
Matthew Mandel pleaded guilty Thursday to Attempted 1st Degree Assault and Attempted Sexual Contact, both felonies. Eight other counts of sexual contact and a felony sexual assault charge were dismissed, according to online court records.
Complaints were filed by Mandel’s clients in late 2019. The incidents were believed to have occurred between April and September. He was known to work at three Boulder County businesses – – Massage Specialists, the Colorado Athletic Club in Boulder, and Bodywork for Liberation in Lafayette, according to investigators.
Mandel was arrested in December of that year. The state suspended his professional license the following month.
Mandel is scheduled to be sentenced May 12.