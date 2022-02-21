COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Commerce City Police Department now confirms investigators received a preliminary positive test result for the presence of fentanyl on narcotics found at the scene of five deaths on Sunday night. The police department also say the victims ranged in age from 24 to 32.
Investigators responded to the North Range Crossing apartment complex on 104th Avenue when someone called 911 to report unconscious people inside.
The victims are described as follows:
Victim 1: Hispanic male, 24 years of age
Victim 2: White female, 28 years of age
Victim 3: White female, 32 years of age
Victim 4: White female, 29 years of age
Victim 5: Hispanic male, 32 years of age
A sixth adult, a 29-year-old Hispanic woman, was alive and taken to the hospital. Police only say she is receiving medical care. A child, a 4-month-old baby, was also inside. The child was taken to the hospital and was later released with “no known issues.”
RELATED: District Attorney: 5 Deaths At Commerce City Apartment Were Fentanyl Related
Officials say Child Protective Services is involved.
It is not clear what the original narcotic is, but investigators say they are looking into how the drugs were obtained and “will vigorously pursue charges for those who sold/provided the drugs.”
Those struggling with drug addiction can seek help by calling the the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services hotline at 1-800-622-4357 or you can text 435748 (HELP4U).