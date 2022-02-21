(CBS4) — It has been one year since a United Airlines engine broke apart and caught fire after takeoff, dropping debris on a Colorado neighborhood. United Airlines flight 328 departed Denver International Airport on Feb. 20, 2021, on its way to Honolulu.
Debris from the plane fell onto neighborhoods in Broomfield damaging some homes and vehicles. The pilots returned to Denver 24 minutes later.
The National Transportation Safety Board said one engine fan blade was cracked, and its surface was consistent with metal fatigue.