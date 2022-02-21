CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
United Airlines Flight 328

(CBS4) — It has been one year since a United Airlines engine broke apart and caught fire after takeoff, dropping debris on a Colorado neighborhood. United Airlines flight 328 departed Denver International Airport on Feb. 20, 2021, on its way to Honolulu.

(credit: CBS)

Debris from the plane fell onto neighborhoods in Broomfield damaging some homes and vehicles. The pilots returned to Denver 24 minutes later.

In this aerial view from a drone, people walk past a home with a hole in the roof from falling debris from an airplane engine on Feb. 20 in Broomfield. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The National Transportation Safety Board said one engine fan blade was cracked, and its surface was consistent with metal fatigue.

