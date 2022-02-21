DENVER (CBS4) — Multiple neon signs on display in storefronts along Pearl Street are the start of a brand new campaign in Denver.

Cade Arvin, 15, wants to inspire people in a tangible way to drive cautiously, yielding to pedestrians. He knows the struggle firsthand.

“I was hit by a car crossing Colfax at the beginning of this year,” said Arvin. “I started crossing and about halfway through the crosswalk I see a car. Then, the car just keeps going and I’m like ‘What are you doing?’ And I’m hit. I’m on the ground.”

Arvin is helping the Colorado Department of Transportation launch a new campaign, in conjunction with nine local businesses, to help raise awareness on pedestrian safety. Those businesses include 5 Green Boxes, Etc. Eatery, Kaos Pizzeria, Love Dental, Melrose and Madison, One Ton Creative, Second Star to the Right Children’s Books, Stella’s Coffee and Wheelhouse Gifts.

In 2021, 91 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes across Colorado, which was more than 13% of all Colorado roadway fatalities.

“It’s a mission to make sure that no one else gets hit while just walking, not doing anything wrong,” said Arvin.

Kaos Pizzeria General Manager Riley Dorway is glad to be a part of the effort as well.

“It was something I could totally get on board with because we have a lot of pedestrian traffic in this neighborhood.”

“I think it’s really cool that all these businesses are willing to put signs out and support our message,” said Arvin.

According to CDOT, the Colorado counties with the most pedestrian fatalities are:

Adams – 17

El Paso – 16

Denver – 15

Larimer – 7

Arapahoe – 6

CDOT also says pedestrian fatalities reached a record high in 2020 with 93 deaths. There were 92 deaths in 2017, with 2021 being the third deadliest year.

CDOT is reminding drivers and pedestrians to utilize the following safety tips: