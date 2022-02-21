(CBS4) — The sale of the Denver Broncos is expected to make history on at least two fronts. First it’s expected to be sold at a record price — the team is valued at around $4 billion. And, the Broncos could become the first team to have a Black owner.
One possible contender for ownership is comedian and media mogul Byron Allen. Allen spoke to CBS Sunday morning.
In 2018, Allen payed $310 million dollars to buy The Weather Channel – making him the first Black American to own a 24-hour mainstream cable news network. The Allen Media Group includes 36 TV stations, 12 cable networks, six streaming platforms and several distribution companies.
“Business is a contact sport,” he told CBS News.
Allen announced this past week that he’s also putting in a bid to buy the Denver Broncos.
“There are kids out there that look like me that when they see that, they’re gonna– it’s gonna change their perspective of themselves.”
The other NFL owners must approve the sale of the Broncos. They meet next month.