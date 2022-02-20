DENVER (CBS4)- Ukrainian Americans and their supporters who demonstrated at the Colorado State Capital Saturday say Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to be part of Russia, and while they don’t want war, they think if and when he invades, it will be long past time for the United States and its allies to stand up to him.

“I think that what is going to work at this point is power,” said event organizer Lileya Sobechko.

“They did not stop him when he was in Georgia. They did not stop him when he came to Moldova. They did not stop him when he took over Crimea. They did not stop him when he was taking his separatists in to the Donbas area,” said demonstrator Larissa Martyniuk.

They say that even though Ukraine isn’t a part of NATO, the alliance of nations formed to stand up to Russia, as part of the Budapest Accord signed in 1994, the Ukraine traded their nuclear capabilities for protection and now is the time for the U.S. to hold up their end of the bargain.

“It’s a tricky situation. Nobody wants to go back to the Cold War days, but Ukraine is not starting it,” said demonstrator Andy.

That fear of war is what has so far kept the Biden administration from committing to sending troops to Ukraine. Opting instead for economic sanctions against Russia.

“We’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” said Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich Saturday. “I mean let’s really take a moment to understand the significance of what we are talking about.”

Coloradans who demonstrated Saturday say Putin only respects one thing; military might.

“No agreements, no paperwork, no diplomacy. They’re not going to stop him,” said Lileya Sobechko.

RELATED: Coloradans Show Solidarity With Ukrainians: ‘They Just Want Freedom’