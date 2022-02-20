BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – One step inside the door of a new exhibit at the Museum of Boulder, and you get a first-hand glimpse of what it felt like to be at the Table Mesa King Soopers on March 22, 2021. It’s when a gunmen went on a shooting rampage, taking the lives of 10 people.

Inside, you’ll meet dozens of men, women and children who are sharing their stories. They are all pictured in the clothes they wore that day, and in their own words, people like Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold shared their stories.

“I’ll never forget that day. I was not doing a good job of preventing community harm, that’s why this has been hard on me and the rest of the department,” said Herold.

And others, like University of Colorado Boulder student Jen Douglas also described the moments leading up to and after the traffic shooting.

“I was associated with King Soopers. I’m a survivor,” she said.

Douglas says she’s leaned on support from the community since then, and it’s comforted her through dark times.

“Kind of, in society, it’s hard being a survivor. It’s very isolating,” said Douglas.

The space radiates a powerful message in its namesake: “Boulder Strong: Still Strong.” It is a place of remembrance and reflection, helping the community heal.

“There are other people out there who know what you’re going through. Personally, I haven’t met any other survivors – just knowing there are other people out there. So, I know I’m not going through this by myself,” said Douglas.

The exhibit is open through April 10. To get tickets, visit https://museumofboulder.org.