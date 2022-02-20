By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie
DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild before an arctic cold front brings cold and snow back to the Denver metro area on Monday. The CBS4 Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday because of the cold and snow.
Before the cold front arrives Monday, Sunday will be a pleasant day around Colorado with above normal temperatures. In the Denver metro area, it will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures well into low 60s.
A few neighborhoods in the southeastern portion of the state could reach 70 degrees Sunday afternoon.
On President’s Day, Denver should hit the daytime high, 42 degrees, by 11am and then temperatures will drop through the afternoon. Snow will develop first in the mountains and make its way to Denver by the evening. Slick travel is possible Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Even colder temperatures are expected on Tuesday with daytime high temperatures only reaching into the teens and Wednesday, daytime highs will be in the single digits.
Because there will continue to be periods of light snow and temperatures will remain below freezing, the CBS4 weather team is maintaining a First Alert Weather Day through Wednesday.