(CBS4) – Entertainment tycoon Byron Allen sat down with CBS Sunday Morning about the prospect of being the first Black majority owner of an NFL franchise. Allen plans to bid for the Denver Broncos.
In 2018, he became the first Black American to own a 24-hour mainstream cable news network which the $310 million purchase of The Weather Channel.
“I’m a great Black shark!” Allen said. “I don’t sleep. I’m just always on the hunt.”
CBS Sunday Morning reports the Broncos’ purchase would top off a media portfolio that includes 36 TV stations, 12 cable networks, 6 streaming platforms and several distribution companies – all under the banner of the Allen Media Group.
“There are kids out there that look like me that, when they see that, it’s going to change their perspective of themselves,” Allen said.
He went on to describe his upbringing in Detroit and the road the led him to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and his success which included his big break at owning a RollerCade roller rink which his grandparents built in 1955.