Filed Under:Byron Allen, Denver Broncos News

(CBS4) – Entertainment tycoon Byron Allen sat down with CBS Sunday Morning about the prospect of being the first Black majority owner of an NFL franchise. Allen plans to bid for the Denver Broncos.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Allen Media Group speaks during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Allen Media Group / CF Entertainment)

In 2018, he became the first Black American to own a 24-hour mainstream cable news network which the $310 million purchase of The Weather Channel.

“I’m a great Black shark!” Allen said. “I don’t sleep. I’m just always on the hunt.”

CBS Sunday Morning reports the Broncos’ purchase would top off a media portfolio that includes 36 TV stations, 12 cable networks, 6 streaming platforms and several distribution companies – all under the banner of the Allen Media Group.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: (Top L-R) Jon Kelley, CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr., Kevin Frazier, Leron Gubler (Bottom L-R) Nicole Mihalka, Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Byron Allen and Lupita Sánchez Cornejo attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Byron Allen on October 20, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“There are kids out there that look like me that, when they see that, it’s going to change their perspective of themselves,” Allen said.

He went on to describe his upbringing in Detroit and the road the led him to a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and his success which included his big break at owning a RollerCade roller rink which his grandparents built in 1955.