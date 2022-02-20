DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos may have not won a Super Bowl ring this year, but Drew Lock scored a touchdown with his engagement to Natalie Newman. The couple announced their new chapter on social media on Sunday.
“Drew, you are, you have been, and you will always be the greatest love I could ever dream of!!” Newman exclaimed on Instagram.
The pair have been dating for about three years. Lock has also shared a few glimpses into their lives together including being quarantined and working through an injury in 2020.
RELATED: Drew Lock Focuses On Broncos Game Vs. Chiefs, Not On His Future
RELATED: ‘Pretty Freaky’: Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock Details Moments Before Lug Nut Flew Into Windshield