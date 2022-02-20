CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos may have not won a Super Bowl ring this year, but Drew Lock scored a touchdown with his engagement to Natalie Newman. The couple announced their new chapter on social media on Sunday.

(credit: Natalie Newman/Instagram)

“Drew, you are, you have been, and you will always be the greatest love I could ever dream of!!” Newman exclaimed on Instagram.

The pair have been dating for about three years. Lock has also shared a few glimpses into their lives together including being quarantined and working through an injury in 2020.

RELATED: Drew Lock Focuses On Broncos Game Vs. Chiefs, Not On His Future

RELATED: ‘Pretty Freaky’: Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock Details Moments Before Lug Nut Flew Into Windshield

Danielle Chavira