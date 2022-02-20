DENVER (CBS4) – As Marshall Fire survivors continue to pick up the pieces, Colorado leaders are looking to help in a big, musical way. Among those helping is AEG Presents Chairman Emeritus Chuck Morris, and he knows live music.

“I am so lucky to have made a career for 48 years in the music business promoting shows and managing bands,” Morris told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

That’s why, when the Marshall Fire devastated the Boulder community, he knew he had to give back.

“It was like, of course I’m doing a benefit, and I got a lot of my artist friends to donate a song. We’re up to 22 to 25 artists now. I’ve asked them to do it from their iPhone in their house or maybe it’s a rehearsal or old tape that never came out before,” said Morris.

He’s teamed up with Gov. Jared Polis, the Community Foundation of Boulder and Nathaniel Rateliff for a star-studded virtual concert to assist fire victims.

“The lineup includes Amos Lee, Big Head Todd, Brittany Howard from Alabama Shakes, and Dave Matthews,” he said.

Next Monday night, with a $10 donation, you’ll receive a link which will be active for 24 hours to watch the special show. Every penny benefits families affected by the Marshall Fire.

Morris has sold 6,000 tickets thus far, with a goal of raising $1,000,000. He’s thankful for the support and not surprised by Coloradans’ continual generosity.

“It’s just an indication of what a great community we have, music community, and whole community. How they always chip in when we have tragedies. It’s been wonderful to watch something like this and I’m real proud.”

LINK: Marshall Fire Benefit Concert