AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash on Abilene Street at around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police say a man’s truck went off the roadway and dropped several feet onto an RTD light rail track near Interstate 225 and Yale Avenue.
That’s where officers first found the victim and the vehicle. They say the 33-year-old driver tragically died at the scene.
Investigators believe the Dodge Ram left the roadway, drove onto a sidewalk and later into a parking lot. It later collided with two fences and then dropped onto the tracks.
They say alcohol is suspected.