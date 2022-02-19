CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Three different shooting scenes in Denver in the matter of around nine hours sent three people to hospitals on Saturday morning. Denver police first alerted the public to a shooting at West Colfax Avenue and Eliot Street at around 1:30 a.m.

They say one victim took themselves to a hospital with unknown injuries. Officials did not provide further details about the circumstances of this shooting or whether they’ve arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.

The second alert came at around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday when officers responded to an area on Chenango Avenue, near Belleview Avenue and Quebec Street. Investigators say a man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Further details were not provided.

(credit: CBS)

Finally, at around 9 a.m., officers say a man was shot near South Irving Street near Florida Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. As with the previous two shootings, details are limited.

