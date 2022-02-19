DENVER (CBS4) – Three different shooting scenes in Denver in the matter of around nine hours sent three people to hospitals on Saturday morning. Denver police first alerted the public to a shooting at West Colfax Avenue and Eliot Street at around 1:30 a.m.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of W Colfax Ave and Eliot St. One victim self-transported to the hospital. Extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/yWZRm9FG6k
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 19, 2022
They say one victim took themselves to a hospital with unknown injuries. Officials did not provide further details about the circumstances of this shooting or whether they’ve arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 6900 block of E Chenango Ave. One adult male was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/8XPg4peaf7
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 19, 2022
The second alert came at around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday when officers responded to an area on Chenango Avenue, near Belleview Avenue and Quebec Street. Investigators say a man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Further details were not provided.
Finally, at around 9 a.m., officers say a man was shot near South Irving Street near Florida Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. As with the previous two shootings, details are limited.