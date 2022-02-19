DENVER (CBS4) – The Center on Colfax says Denver’s PrideFest will return in 2022. The two-day festival kicks off on June 25 at Civic Center Park.
More than 250 exhibitors, 30 food and beverage vendors are expected. The PrideFest parade is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. It will span 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center.
Participants can also take part in the Pride 5K .
There are some rules to follow, organizers say:
- All bags, containers and packages are subject to search.
- No coolers allowed.
- No outside alcohol allowed.
- Only factory-sealed, non-alcoholic beverages allowed in the park. No open beverage containers allowed. No glass containers. This includes water bottles. There are free water fountains inside the park at Colfax & Bannock and at 14th & Broadway.
- Guests will not be allowed to carry alcoholic beverages through the exit gates.
- No weapons of any type allowed in the park.
- No marijuana use allowed in the park. Public marijuana use is illegal in Denver.
- No bicycles or unicycles allowed in the park.
- Pets should be left at home for their comfort and safety.