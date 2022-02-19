CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – The Center on Colfax says Denver’s PrideFest will return in 2022. The two-day festival kicks off on June 25 at Civic Center Park.

More than 250 exhibitors, 30 food and beverage vendors are expected. The PrideFest parade is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. It will span 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center.

Participants can also take part in the Pride 5K .

There are some rules to follow, organizers say:

  • All bags, containers and packages are subject to search.
  • No coolers allowed.
  • No outside alcohol allowed.
  • Only factory-sealed, non-alcoholic beverages allowed in the park. No open beverage containers allowed. No glass containers. This includes water bottles. There are free water fountains inside the park at Colfax & Bannock and at 14th & Broadway.
  • Guests will not be allowed to carry alcoholic beverages through the exit gates.
  • No weapons of any type allowed in the park.
  • No marijuana use allowed in the park. Public marijuana use is illegal in Denver.
  • No bicycles or unicycles allowed in the park.
  • Pets should be left at home for their comfort and safety.

 

