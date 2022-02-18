GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — The U.S. Geological Survey is getting $167 million to replace deteriorating laboratories in Golden used by scientists working on critical energy and mineral programs.
The funding is part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland helped make the official announcement on Friday at the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and U.S. Representative Ed Perlmutter also attended.
The new state-of-the-art research and teaching facility, to be built on the campus, will allow USGS energy and minerals researchers to work alongside the university’s geoscience and energy professors.
“This colocation will provide the opportunity to establish a center of excellence in minerals and energy that will leverage USGS science, support the development of STEM talent by engaging students and help expand the diversity of the USGS workforce,” officials stated.