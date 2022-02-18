FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Fort Collins police have arrested a 39-year-old man after two teenage girls accused him of attempted kidnapping and impersonation of an officer. The incident took place in late 2021, however — Fort Collins police have arrested a 39-year-old man after two teenage girls accused him of attempted kidnapping and impersonation of an officer. The incident took place in late 2021, however Justin Svetich wasn’t arrested until February 2022.

Assistant Chief Tim Doran said detectives spent months investigating the incident before determining the suspect was Svetich.

“I think anytime we have an attempted kidnapping, nothing could be more higher on our list of priorities,” Doran told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Doran said the investigation started after an emergency call was placed from a phone near Twin Silos Park.

Doran said two teenage girls were walking near the park at nighttime when a Svetich approached them in a black sedan.

The teens reported that he got out of the car and tried to talk with them.

“At first he was trying to tell them it wasn’t a safe time to be walking around and he was there to help,” Doran said.

Svetich allegedly told the girls he was an officer and that they needed to get into his vehicle.

“They wisely asked him for proof,” Doran said.

Svetich then revealed that he had a firearm on his hip. Svetich, who at the time had a license for conceal carry, did not have a badge to show the girls.

When he couldn’t show a badge that is when one of the girls used an emergency shortcut on her iPhone to call for help. By holding down the power button and one volume button at the same time the phone automatically called 911 and started making an emergency alert sound.

“He quickly got in his vehicle and drove away,” Doran said.

Police were able to use several tactics to determine the suspect’s identity, including reviewing security footage from nearby homes and businesses.

“The community is as big a partner in this as the detectives in this case,” Doran said.

Svetich is now charged with two felony counts of attempted kidnapping and a count a impersonating an officer.

Doran encouraged anyone who feels uneasy with a situation to always call 911, and to never hesitate to call 911 in order to validate if an officer really is who they say they are. And, in Fort Collins, officers carry badges and business cards.

“Thankfully with all the instances we’ve had lately, the citizens did the right thing and acted appropriately,” Doran said.