By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – In a new study of best states to drive in, Colorado comes in with a dismal ranking of No. 44. The study “2022’s Best & Worst States to Drive in” was released on Friday by WalletHub. Colorado kept coming up with low scores in metric after metric of the study’s results.

The worst score Colorado got was for “Highest Car Theft Rate.” It got the worst ranking possible — No. 50. Last fall CBS4 reported that Colorado once tracked along with the national average on auto theft about 10 years ago and now it’s about three times that rate.

The only area where Colorado had a decent score was in the measurement of “Access to Vehicles & Maintenance.” Colorado landed at No. 16 in that metric. But the Centennial State was scored at No. 33 for “Safety,” No. 38 for “Traffic & Infrastructure” and No. 40 in “Cost of Ownership & Maintenance.”

When it comes to pleasant driving, states that were found to provide the best experience aren’t far away. Iowa was ranked No. 1 overall, and Colorado’s neighbors Oklahoma and Kansas were No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

The states with the worst overall driving experiences in the study are Rhode Island, No. 49, and Hawaii, No. 50.

