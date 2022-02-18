DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a beautiful weekend across Colorado with more melting and mild temperatures. It will be windy at times, especially in and near the higher mountains and foothills. Temperatures this weekend will be as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The warmth will rapidly come to an end on Monday as a powerful arctic cold front blasts into the state. By the time we get into Monday night and Tuesday temperatures around Colorado will be anywhere from 50 to 70 degrees colder than the highs we’ll see on Sunday.

In addition to the cold we expect snow to return to the state, both in the mountains and on the eastern plains. Right now it looks like snow will start in the mountains during the early morning hours on Monday, spreading into Denver and the Front Range by Monday afternoon and evening.

The arctic cold will stick around through most of the upcoming week and we’ll see occasional chances for light snow showers or pockets of flurries through Thursday. It looks like a warming trend will start by next Friday.