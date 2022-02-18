(CBS4) — Depending on who you ask, a certain childhood novelty came in the form of a beloved summertime snack on four wheels. That vehicle of joy is here in Colorado to entertain and serve up memories.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was in the state Friday to offer some Americana at a few locations in the Denver metro area during Presidents Day weekend.
Presidents Day weekend locations:
- Friday, Feb. 18
King Soopers Aurora
15250 East Mississippi Avenue
Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 19
King Soopers Broomfield
2355 West 136th Avenue
136th Avenue and Zuni Street
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 20
King Soopers Arvada
14967 Candelas Parkway
Candelas Parkway and Indiana Street
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fun facts from Oscar Mayer:
- The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 by Carl Mayer
- The 1952 Wienermobile has been living for years in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan (and in our hearts forever, obviously)
- The 1969 Wienermobile model featured Ford Thunderbird taillights, a Chevy motor home frame and averaged 187 smiles per gallon
- Six different Wienermobiles are driving across the U.S. at any given time