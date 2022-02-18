DENVER (CBS4) – The first two days of the holiday weekend will include mostly sunny and above normal temperatures. Then temperatures drop almost 60 degrees from Sunday afternoon through Monday night.

Before the arctic blast arrives on Monday, temperatures will be significantly warmer across most of Colorado compared to recent days. On Friday, Denver and the Front Range will reach at least the 40s and some neighborhoods will climb into the 50s. It will also be sunny and dry and across most of the state, but there is a small chance for light snow showers for mountains areas mostly north of Interstate 70.

Saturday and Sunday will be very pleasant with above normal temperatures in the 50s both days for the Denver metro area. Some spots should hit 60 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Then an arctic cold front originating in northern Canada will arrive in the metro area around 12 p.m. on Monday. Snow in the mountains Monday morning will eventually spread on the Front Range behind the front.

At this time, it appears the best chance for snow around Denver, Bolder, and Fort Collins will be after 5 p.m. Monday. The evening commute could be very snowy, slick, and slow.

Temperatures will also plummet Monday afternoon through Monday night. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the single digits and overnight lows will drop below zero in the metro area Wednesday morning.

Because of the snow Monday evening followed by extremely cold temperatures, the CBS4 Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The main story for the Denver and the Front Range on Tuesday and Wednesday will be the cold, but additional light snow showers will be possible at times. After Monday night, a lot of the snow will be in the mountains where some ski areas will likely measure total snow for the week in feet. The specific snow totals on the map below will change, but the map offers the general idea of where the heaviest snow is expected at this time.

Once the temperature in Denver falls below freezing on Monday, the city should not reach above freezing again until Friday.