(CBS4) – With a holiday weekend upon the nation Friday morning, the state wants to remind drivers in Colorado to be prepared for increased traffic.

Colorado Department of Transportation wants everyone to remain safe during Presidents Day weekend in the state when there will be more people on the roads heading to and from from ski resorts and other mountain locations.

According to the CDOT press release, heavy traffic is anticipated on Interstate 70 west of Denver and other mountain highways, beginning Friday and continuing through Monday.

CDOT wants drivers to concern themselves with and prepare for winter driving conditions. The Passenger Vehicle Traction Law requires all motorists have 3/16-inch tire tread depth and an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle, winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon), tires with an all-weather rating, or mud/snow tires (M+S icon). If a vehicle has neither all-wheel, four-wheel drive or the adequate tires mentioned above, it must have chains or an approved alternative traction device. For more information about the Traction Law requirements, visit the CDOT Traction law page.

A transit alternative is available to those traveling to Loveland Ski Area, A-Basin, Copper Mountain and Steamboat Springs. Snowstang is offering a two-for-one roundtrip ticketing option through April. Buy one full-fare ticket and take someone along at no cost. An adult fare is $25 to Loveland, A-Basin and Copper Mountain, and $40 to Steamboat Springs. Children 2 to 11 years old ride free traveling with an adult. All riders must be booked on the reservation at the time of booking. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Bustang website.

CDOT says road conditions can change quickly this time of year. Drivers can receive updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by checking COTrip Traveler, and CBS4 is monitoring the roads every day as well to bring you live updates on air and sending alerts to our app users to share important information. In addition, Goi70.com offers weekend travel forecasts that are updated every Thursday afternoon to help you plan.

Weekend recreational traffic is expected to remain high on I-70 through mid-April. CDOT says drivers should anticipate increased weekday traffic in late March and early April due to additional travel opportunities during spring break.