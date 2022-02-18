(CBS4) – Media mogul Byron Allen will be featured in a report on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend.
Allen is planning to bid for the Denver Broncos, which, if successful, would make him the first Black majority owner of an NFL franchise.
Allen owns the Weather Channel and his Allen Media Group includes 36 television stations, 12 cable networks, six streaming platforms and several distribution companies. He was interviewed by Lee Cowan for the report.
