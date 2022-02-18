JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the smallest towns along the Interstate 25 corridor in Johnstown has announced its intentions to welcome the Buc-ee’s gas station brand to northern Colorado in the coming years. Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based mega gas station company, confirmed to CBS4 their plans to build a massive gas station and convenience store along I-25 in the next two years.

Buc-ee’s, which currently holds the record in Texas for the largest gas station in the world, plans to spread its reach to multiple other states. Buc-ee’s General Counsel Jeff Nadalo told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas his company targeted Johnstown as a way to cater to commuters moving between Denver, Fort Collins and the Wyoming border.

In the last 10 years, Johnstown has emerged as a major hub for retail and shopping in northern Colorado. Downtown Johnstown is a small strip of stores wrapped around a two-lane road. There is only one stoplight in Downtown Johnstown.

The rest of the downtown district is directly surrounded by longtime homes, farms, and small agriculture-based businesses, a stark difference from the outskirts of town.

“We are an ag community, and we were founded because of agriculture,” Mayor Gary Lebsack told CBS4.

Lebsack has lived his entire life in Johnstown and admits it has changed a lot since he was a child. While the town was predominantly farmworkers and other agriculture-based employees, now the town is attracting people from many backgrounds.

Years ago the town council annexed land along I-25 and US-34. The land butts up against major cities and towns like Windsor, Greeley, Loveland, and more. However, downtown Johnstown is still more than a 10-minute drive from all of those annexed lands which have since been developed.

“We are really enjoying what is happening in Johnstown,” Lebsack said. “Location is everything. And being located along I-25 offers a lot to Johnstown.”

Lebsack said some longtime residents in the community have expressed a lack of interest in expanding the town of roughly 15,000 residents.

“People say, ‘We don’t want the growth, but we want the amenities.’ But, the growth is what is bringing the amenities to Johnstown,” Lebsack said.

By approving building permits for major retailers like Scheels, At Home, Hobby Lobby, Burlington Coat Factory, and more on the borders of Johnstown, the community has been able to bring in much-needed tax dollars without compromising the vibe of the small town at its core.

“We have big box on the outside and small town on the inside,” Lebsack said. “We have the best of both worlds.”

Scheels is the largest retail company to move into Johnstown in recent years. The two-story store sells everything from sporting goods to firearms, art, home décor, food, makeup, and much more. The middle of the store features a full-sized Ferris wheel, a mini-bowling alley, a large aquarium, and more.

Companies like Scheels have brought in so much in taxes that Johnstown is retrofitting and bolstering their downtown district without concern for funding.

Recently Johnstown opened its own YMCA recreation center which cost nearly $32 million.

“That was bought and paid for in cash,” Lebsack said.